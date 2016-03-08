Biraghi's agent: "He is the new Grosso. Fiorentina?..."
16 October at 20:00Cristiano Biraghi came up big for Italy in their Nations league game against Poland as he scored a last-minute winner for the azzurri. Here is what his agent (Mario Giuffredi) had to say on the matter as he spoke to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com for part one):
"Inter Milan? Well I don't think Ausilio made a mistake, it's just he wasn't ready yet. Stefano Pioli really helped him develop his personality here at Fiorentina which has helped him a lot. He is still an Inter Milan fan and I know that they like him a lot. Rino Gattuso (Milan) and Roberto De Zerbi (Sassuolo) also like him a lot as he has been doing very well. AC Milan? Well they strongly considered him but now with the ownership change, things have changed as well. We are fully focused on Fiorentina as we are close to signing a renewal with them. Grosso? Yes for me he is the new Fabio Grosso but he still has to grow as a player. Astori? It touched Cristiano a lot and Davide was an idol for him. This is why he wanted to dedicate his goal to him...".
For more news on the matter, you can visit Calciomercato.com right here right now.
Go to comments