Blow for Inter: Transfer target Kouame suffers suspected ACL tear
15 November at 21:20Inter target Christian Kouamé is suspected to have torn his cruciate ligament, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 21-year-old Ivorian striker, currently contracted at Genoa, didn’t appear in the Ivory Coast’s Under 21 squad today against Zambia due to a serious injury, with the player returning to Italy earlier today to undergo extensive medical examinations.
Kouamé will undergo in-depth examinations tomorrow in order to fully identify the problem, the report highlights, although the first impressions from the club are that he has torn his cruciate ligament, an injury that will see him side-lined for months.
Not only is this a blow to Genoa, as the 21-year-old striker has scored five goals and provided three assists in 12 appearances this season despite the sides poor start, but also to Inter. The player is one that the Nerazzurri are keen on signing in the upcoming January transfer window (via Calciomercato.com).
Apollo Heyes
