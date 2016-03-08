Inter interested in Genoa’s Kouame, but only as backup option
12 November at 16:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are on a hunt for quite some time to sign a striker who can prove to be a backup for first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.
There were reports in the media in the recent past that the Milan-based club have identified Genoa’s highly-rated striker Christian Koaume as a perfect fit for that role and can make a move for him in the January transfer window.
But as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com, the 21-year-old is indeed attracting interest from Inter but the Nerazzurri’s hierarchy only see him as a backup option if they will be unable to sign English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud.
Giroud is looking certain to leave the Blues in the January transfer window after losing his spot in the starting since the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard.
It was reported earlier that the Blues are also willing to sell the French international in January for a reported fee of €5 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments