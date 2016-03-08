Boateng's wife on Wanda Nara: 'She is more of a showgirl than an agent'
17 March at 18:30The wife of Barcelona man Kevin Prince Boateng has said that Wanda Nara is more of a showgirl than an agent for Mauro Icardi.
Wanda has been the centre of controversy in recent weeks, as he and his husband Mauro Icardi have been at loggerheads with Inter Milan over a new deal for the strikers. But no deal has been reached yet, with both parties yet to hold talks about the same.
Boateng's wife Melissa Satta was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about Wanda and the situation surrounding Icardi. She claimed Wanda is a showgirl.
She said: "He is very strong, but he is putting the team in difficulty. All this talking is never good.
"Wives and football? I talked about football even before I met Kevin and I never spoke for him. And I don't like those who do it If you are your husband's attorney, it's legitimate for you to talk, but if you want to do the showgirl's job, the misunderstanding is almost inevitable."
Melissa is known to be an AC Milan fan from even before she knew Boateng.
