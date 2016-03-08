Boban backs Pioli: ‘We are happy with his work’
16 December at 12:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban has publically backed manager Stefano Pioli for his good work at the club.
The 54-year-old replaced Marco Giampaolo after a disastrous start to the Milan-based club’s league campaign and till now has managed to produce some impressive results in the recent past.
Boban, while talking to Radio Anch'Io Lo Sport, a program broadcast on Rai Radio 1 cited by Calciomercato.com, has backed Pioli for the work he is doing at the club and also revealed that it is heartening to see ‘complete harmony between players, coaches and management’.
"Yesterday Maldini said something right and really beautiful that there is a complete harmony between players, coaches and management,” said Boban. “He [Pioli] understood so many things very quickly, even though he arrived at a very complicated moment. We are happy with his work, we also see the results and improvements.”
Talking about another important topic—contract extension of star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma—Boban revealed optimism that an agreement should be reached in the near future.
"We hope to find an agreement because these are the intentions of both parties, he said. “What I can say is that we will sit and discuss about what can be done in this regard.”
Those words will be pleasing for the supporters of Milan as the Italy international’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and it was reported in the recent past that he has rejected a new contract offer from the club where his salary would’ve been increased from €6 million per season to €7 million.
