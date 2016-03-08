Boban hails Pioli as a 'great' coach
09 October at 16:10Milan Chief Footballing Officer Zvonimir Boban has hailed new manager Stefano Pioli as a 'great' coach.
The words would as frustration for many Milan faithfuls, who have already started a 'PioliOut' campaign on social media on the Italian's appointment as the new manager, replacing Marco Giampaolo.
During the announcement press conference, Boban was asked about the appointment and he said: "It's not nice to be here so soon, the change As a coach, it's always a defeat for everyone, for me, for all of us. We made the right decision, thinking it was also the right one for summer.
"Good luck to Stefano (Pioli), he is a serious person, great coach, who arrives in a difficult situation from which we want to pull ourselves out."
Milan have sacked Giampaolo in just seven Serie A games and despite Milan's win over Genoa in the league last weekend. While Milan did rely on Pepe Reina's late penalty save but Boban was unhappy with how Giampaolo had failed to use the summer signings.
The rossoneri have won only three games in seven games this season, the Genoa victory included. They have lost to Inter, Fiorentina, Udinese and Torino in what has been a frustrating start to the campaign.
They currently find themselves at 13 in the Serie A, only three points above the dreaded relegation zone.
