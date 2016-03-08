Boca-De Rossi: Future in doubt and potential return to Italy
28 December at 21:00Daniele De Rossi's time at Boca Juniors is already over. According to Calciomercato, the presidential elections turned the clubs staff upside down, leading to the summit Jorge Ameal, who had no words for the former Roma captain:
“We don't know what De Rossi will do, if he remains, if he will continue to play. You have to see many things. Someone brought him and brought him to this club, and now we don't know if he will feel comfortable with us too. And in any case we will review the contract ".
Nothing good for the 36 year old, brought to Argentina by the ex number 1 Angelici and the ex partner Burdisso. The general renewal plan foreseen by the new Boca will hardly provide space for a no longer young Italian midfielder.
De Rossi however failed to make himself fully appreciated, due to constant physical problems, two injuries that kept him out for a long time, also making him miss the semi-final of the Libertadores Cup against River Plate.
Now everything has changed, and De Rossi's adventure in South America may end earlier than expected. The contract expires on 30 June 2020, but it would not be a problem for anyone to cancel the agreement stipulated in late July in advance.
According to what has been learned from transfer market, De Rossi has not yet decided, is currently considering what to do in the coming months.
On January 3 he will return to Argentina after the Christmas break, while continuing to train. The conversation he will have with the new management on his return will clarify his future.
In any case, it is difficult to think of a new experience in Italy, even for Fiorentina who had already looked for it in the summer. The possibility of withdrawal cannot be excluded, which could also mean returning to Rome as coach of one of the youth teams.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments