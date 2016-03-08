Boca Jrs, De Rossi: Renewal welcomed by Riquelme

Daniele De Rossi will remain in Argentina with Boca Juniors for another season as is reported by calciomercato.



The ex Roma midfielder will continue his adventure in Argentina alongside Carlos Tevez, who was also confirmed by the new Xeneize leadership that he will remain at the forefront of the club in 2020.



The muscle problems that characterized his experience have been definitively overcome and the club is ready to focus once again on utilising the experience of the former Serie A stars.



De Rossi is currently relaxing and spending time with loved ones in his beloved home city of Rome, taking advantage of the Argentine break before he is ready to return to Buenos Aires in early January.



In his spare time, De Rossi was seen dining and eating with former team mates and friends Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Nesta.



On January 3, De Rossi will once again depart for Argentina, where he will meet the new management and what, barring surprises, will be the new coach: Miguel Angel Russo.

Anthony Privetera