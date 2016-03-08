Boca Juniors, De Rossi's trip to Argentina postponed: the reason
21 July at 19:00Daniele De Rossi's departure for Buenos Aires has been postponed. The former Roma midfielder was expected to leave for Argentina in the evening, however, as llRomanista reports, the trip has been scheduled for Wednesday instead.
De Rossi will sign a season-long contract with the Argentinian side, after deciding not to retire, but rather continue his career for one more season. On July 24th, on his birthday, he will leave for South America with an Alitalia flight scheduled for 9:45 pm.
So, why was the initial trip postponed? Boca Juniors are currently in Brazil to prepare for the first knockout round of the Copa Libertadores, which will take place on the 24th. Therefore, no members of the club would be around to greet the midfielder.
In his contract, according to the latest reports, De Rossi will have a clause that would enable him to leave Boca Juniors earlier than expected, should an offer from Italy manager Roberto Mancini arrive for the managerial staff.
