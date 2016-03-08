Bonolis: 'An aggresive Inter is born under Conte'
08 August at 14:35TV presenter Paolo Bonolis , a well-known supporter of Inter, believes that Inter are becoming an aggressive side under new Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte.
Inter are very close to signing Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, with the Belgian having completed a medical with the San Siro based side. A fee with United has been agreed with only the announcement pending now.
In an interview that Bonolis gave to Radio Sportivo, he said: "Lukaku? It was an objective and qualitative necessity, as well as an explicit request of the player. Inter needed a player of his height to cover a role vacant.
"Juventus has done its duty trying to counter what is coming to Inter on the market but obviously our backbone was more robust than theirs in the affair. A nice, aggressive team is being born. important on Radja Nainggolan and Mauro Icardi, perhaps even on Ivan Perisic."
Inter have also signed Stefano Sensi, Valentino Lazaro, Nicolo Barella and Diego Godin already this summer.
