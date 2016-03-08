Bonucci- Caldara swap deal stalling
26 July at 09:45A possible exchange deal involving AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus defender Mattia Caldara has reportedy stalled.
We reported yesterday that Caldara's agent was in Milan yesterday to hold talks with the Juventus management in an attempt to decide his future. It seems unlikely that Juventus will not sell him this summer.
Tuttosport report that a possible swap deal which would have brought Bonucci back to Juventus and would have sent Caldara to the rossoneri has stalled.
Milan seem to have doubts about the Italian defender, who arrived from Atalanta last year, but was loaned out to the Bergamo based side last summer.
Juventus too are not willing to let him leave, despite interest from Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund as well.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments