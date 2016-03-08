Bonucci hopes Higuain will show 'the great striker he is' at Chelsea
24 January at 19:05In an interview with Sky Italia, Leonardo Bonucci spoke about his second spell at Juventus, as well as his former teammate Gonzalo Higuain, who's just completed a move to Chelsea.
“I am more mature now, I know what I am doing and I am less instinctive. I’ve experienced things in life that made me grow, I am a better man now, for sure a different one," he began.
"Higuain is a friend of mine. I’ve recently had dinner with him and I wish him all the best. He was ok when we met. I hope he will show the great person and great striker that he is," he concluded.
Read the full interview here!
