Bonucci hopes Higuain will show 'the great striker he is' at Chelsea

“I am more mature now, I know what I am doing and I am less instinctive. I’ve experienced things in life that made me grow, I am a better man now, for sure a different one," he began.





Read the full interview here! "Higuain is a friend of mine. I’ve recently had dinner with him and I wish him all the best. He was ok when we met. I hope he will show the great person and great striker that he is," he concluded.

In an interview with Sky Italia, Leonardo Bonucci spoke about his second spell at Juventus, as well as his former teammate Gonzalo Higuain, who's just completed a move to Chelsea.