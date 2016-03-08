Bonucci: 'I will captain Juventus in the Champions League, I have chills!'

18 September at 15:35
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has revealed that captaining the bianconeri in the Champions League is a dream come true for him.

Giorgio Chiellini suffered a serious knee injury two weeks ago and has been ruled out for a majority of the season. Because of that, Bonucci looks set to captain Juve in the Champions League.

In an interview that the former Milan man gave to JTV, he said: ​ "If I stop for a moment and think about when I was 10, I was wearing the shirt with the stars yellow on the shoulders for the final of '96, and then I think that today I am the captain of Juventus in that same competition I get the chills."

BEING A LEADER - "I have obligations, I must set an example, I must help my companions. They will surely always give me something more as I will try to give them."

The Old Lady face Atletico in their Champions League opener later today. They have a group that includes the Los Rojiblancos, Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen.

