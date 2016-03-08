Bonucci: 'Kean? Chiellini and I spoke to him, so he stayed at Juventus'
25 March at 19:25Leonardo Bonucci, defender of Italy and Juventus, spoke to the media about his Bianconero teammate Moise Kean, who got on the scoresheet against Finland.
"Moise stayed with is (at Juve), he talked with Giorgio and then I did too. When you train with CR7, Dybala and Douglas Costa you get stronger and faster. I hope he can soften the pressure with some great answers, through goals and good performances.
"He's only 19, so mistakes will come, but it's a part of the growth. The important thing is that these mistakes are very small. You're understanding your role in a group, and the rules of course," he concluded.
Kean has played four games for Juventus in the league, though only one from start. Against Udinese, two weeks ago, he scored a brace and added an assist to his wonderful performance, covering for Ronaldo.
