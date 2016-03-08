Bonucci: 'Kean? Chiellini and I spoke to him, so he stayed at Juventus'

"Moise stayed with is (at Juve), he talked with Giorgio and then I did too. When you train with CR7, Dybala and Douglas Costa you get stronger and faster. I hope he can soften the pressure with some great answers, through goals and good performances.

"He's only 19, so mistakes will come, but it's a part of the growth. The important thing is that these mistakes are very small. You're understanding your role in a group, and the rules of course," he concluded.

Kean has played four games for Juventus in the league, though only one from start. Against Udinese, two weeks ago, he scored a brace and added an assist to his wonderful performance, covering for Ronaldo.