Bonucci's agent confirms Juventus return is a matter of time
01 August at 17:40The agent of Leonardo Bonucci has confirmed that the completion of the deal that will see the Italian return to Juventus will require time but it will be done.
Bonucci has been intent on moving back to Juventus this summer and it is well possible that Gonzalo Higuain is loaned out to the rossoneri in return, along with the permanent sale of Mattia Caldara to the San Siro based side.
After having held a meeting with Juventus officials earlier today, Bonucci's agent Alessandro Lucci, the Italian was asked about a possible move to Juventus. Lucci confirmed of a move and told Sky Italia that "We have to wait" before a deal is struck.
Lucci was pictured in Milan before he met Juventus earlier today and he is also set to meet AC Milan sporting director Leonardo later in the day to hold further talks and finalize Bonucci's return to Turin.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
