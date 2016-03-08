Bonucci's agent meets Juventus, set to meet Leonardo
01 August at 15:45Calciomercato understand that the agent of Leonardo Bonucci has held a meeting with Juventus officials to hold final talks about a possible move back to the Old Lady.
A deal that will see Bonucci go back to Juventus is set to be done, with Gonzalo Higuain on the verge of going on loan to Milan, with Mattia Caldara on the verge of joining the rossoneri on a permanent basis.
Bonucci's agent Alessandro Lucci met Juventus earlier today in Milan to finalize talks about the Italian's switch back to the bianconeri this summer. Not just that, but Lucci will also meet AC Milan sporting director Leonardo later today to finalize his rossoneri exit.
Bonucci is intent on moving back to Juventus this summer after reports had linked him with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
