Confirmed: Man Utd and PSG hope as Bonucci demands AC Milan exit
17 July at 16:40As per the information gathered by Peppe Di Stefano at Sky Sport 24, AC Milan are willing to allow Leonardo Bonucci leave the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window. Leonardo Bonuccialso wants to leave AC Milan this summer.
After successful campaigns with Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci had made up his mind to leave the Turin club. His agent received offers from AC Milan and thus
he left the Old Lady and joined the Rossoneri.
One year later, the Italian professional player is now attracting interest from the English Premier League club. Leonardo Bonucci is a target for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in the summer transfer window.
Paris St Germain are also interested to sign the former Juventus star defender in the ongoing summer transfer window. Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly put Leonardo Bonucci on the transfer market this summer on Monday.
This should come as a boost for Manchester United and PSG in signing Leonardo Bonucci.
