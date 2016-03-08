Bonucci: 'The right coach in Allegri makes the difference for Juve'
27 September at 22:10Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has claimed that the club having a good coach in Massimiliano Allegri has made the difference for them, as compared to the last few years.
Juve are currently top of the Serie A charts, having won every game in their last eight outings. They won their first game of the UEFA Champions League despite being down to ten men against Valencia and have Swiss side Young Boys and Premier League giants Manchester United in their group.
Bonucci was talking to Juventus TV recently and was asked about how much Juve have improved and the Italian said that the presence of a good coach in Allegri has made the difference for them.
He said: "The coach is right and maybe this is the difference I have found compared to the past years. I think that in this year and a half the team has taken a further step especially against the small sides, who once created more difficulties and with which they managed the games in a different way.
"But today, thanks to great players , a great company and a great coach, Juventus has made a new leap in quality."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
