Leonardo Bonucci is reported to be making some sacrifices in order to rejoin Juventus.

The Milan man is willing to take a €2.5 million pay cut, Tuttosport confirm, in order to return to the J Stadium.

The Italian international surprised the football world last summer when he left the club with which he had won so much for Milan, and a surprisingly low €45m fee.

The 31-year-old has, however, assented to a return to Turin in a swap deal that will send Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain go in the other direction.

And Tuttosport confirm that the €8 million he makes a season will go down to €5.5m at Juventus.

The former Inter trainee has had a tough time in Milan, promising fans at the start of the season that he would “shift the balance”, but instead beginning very poorly and returning to something like his normal level only later on in the season.

His return to Turin - where he is rumoured to have argued with team-mates during half-time of the 4-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid - is still dependent on Gonzalo Higuain going the other day, and the Argentine is balking at the contract Milan are offering.