Bordeaux president plays down Roma interest in Inter target
11 July at 18:30Bordeaux president Ulrich Rame has played down rumors linking Roma with a move to sign Inter target Malcom.
In an interview that he gave to TeleRadioStereo, Rame said: "I have no news on the interest of Rome for Malcom and are rumors of which I am not aware, there is nothing."
Inter are very keen on signing Malcom and will look to make an initial loan move this summer and will make the move a permanent one next summer.
