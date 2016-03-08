Borussia Dortmund confirm signing of Napoli target
11 July at 15:25Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that they have signed Napoli target Achraf Hakimi on a two-year loan deal.
The 19-year-old youngster made his Real Madrid first-team debut in August last summer and he appeared in 19 games in all competitions for the Los Blancos.
While Hakimi had drawn links with a move to Napoli, Borussia Dortmund have secured the signing of the full-back on a two-year loan deal, the Budnesliga side has now confirmed.
