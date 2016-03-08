Borussia Dortmund make contact for Juventus starlet?
11 August at 11:55Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have reportedly made contact to sign Juventus youngster Moise Kean.
We have previously reported that Kean will be allowed to leave Juventus this summer and Mino Raiola has already tried to contact Napoli to make them sign the Italian youngster.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Borussia Dortmund have contacted Juventus in an attempt to sign Kean and the German side is on very good terms with Mino Raiola.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
