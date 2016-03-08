However, as learned by calciomercato.com earlier, the player has been working on a renewal with Milan for quite some time, in fact, there's already an agreement in principle between Mirabelli and Raiola.

The rumours linking the midfielder with a move to Germany have gathered steam, despite the talks of a renewal. This is due to the possible sanction that Milan could face from UEFA; Europa League exclusion. According to QS, a move is possible in this case as Milan would have to collect money, as well as reduce the salary costs, which could interfere with the renewal agreement.

Bonaventura's current deal expires in 2020 and both parties are working to extend the stay, even though Raiola's relationship with Borussia Dortmund is excellent. Furthermore, Juventus is not very likely as the Bianconeri have decided to focus on other profiles.



The renewal with Milan would be for another two years, until 2022, with an increased salary.

Borussia Dortmund have serious intentions in their pursuit of AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura.