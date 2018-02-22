Brazilian star tells team-mates he will snub Man Utd, Liverpool to join Roma
25 May at 12:55Benfica star Talisca has just made return to Portugal after a two-year loan spell at Besiktas.
The 24-year-old scored 20 goals and registered eight assists in all competitions in Turkey this season and Roma, Manchester United and Liverpool are being linked with welcoming the player’s services at the end of the season.
Talisca’s price-tag is in the region of € 40 million and reports in Italy claim the Premier League giants are in pole position to sign him.
According to the Turkish football website Fanatik, however, Talisca has told his team-mates that he thinks he will join Roma in the summer.
“I spent two amazing seasons in Turkey but it’s time to change for me”, Talisca reportedly said.
“It’s time for the beginning of a new chapter of my career that I think will continue in Italy.”
The Brazilian star has not been included in Brazil squad list for the World Cup but remains one of the most interesting footballers in Europe and Roma seem to have a huge chance to welcome his services now.
