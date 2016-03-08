BREAKING: Icardi arrives at clinic for knee examination

20 February at 12:50
Mauro Icardi has just arrived at Milan's Humanitas clinic to undergo medical examinations to his knee. One week ago, the Argentinean was removed as the team's captain with the player who decided to stop his trainings with the rest of the group.

Icardi reportedly picked up a slight knee injury and didn't play Inter's last two games against Rapid Wien and Sampdoria.

Today's examinations will be decisive to know if the player will be eligible to play the next games.

