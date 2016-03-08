Breaking: Ndombele to Tottenham a done deal, the details
02 July at 14:15Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon to Tottenham is a done deal, as reported by our correspondent Fabrizio Romano on Twitter. As we informed you several days ago, the French star is ready to join the Champions League finalists for 62 million euros for bonuses. Some sources in England have also reported that the 22-year-old has already arrived in England to undergo his medical with his new club.
Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham, done deal and confirmed. Here we go! #THFC #transfers #Tottenham— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2019
