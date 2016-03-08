Breaking: Pioli confirmed as new AC Milan manager; the details

As our reporter Fabrizio Romano explains , the San Siro side initially wanted Luciano Spalletti to take over from the former Sampdoria boss. However, the 60-year-old failed to reach an agreement with Inter over the severance payment, which stalled the negotiations.

Instead, Milan decided to move for Stefano Pioli, who was sacked by Fiorentina back in April for sitting in 10th after going on a long run of very few victories. Now, however, he's qualified for the Rossoneri job and as revealed by Di Marzio, as well as our reporter Daniele Longo, it's only a matter of time.

Di Marzio states that Milan have communicated their decision to Giampaolo, while Pioli is ready to his the contract with the San Siro side this evening.

Marco Giampaolo has been fired by AC Milan. The new manager is going to be Stefano Pioli (former Fiorentina and Inter coach). #Milan @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2019

Il @acmilan ha comunicato a #Giampaolo l’esonero: oggi lo incontrerà per definire il divorzio. Al suo posto, confermato l’arrivo di #Pioli dopo lo stop (sulla buonuscita con l’@Inter) con #Spalletti @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) October 8, 2019

Following the reports that emerged last night, it has now been confirmed that Stefano Pioli will be AC Milan's new manager, who are ready to sack Marco Giampaolo later today. This decision has not gone down well with the Rossoneri faithful.