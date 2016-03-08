Exclusive: Tension between Spalletti and Inter - 'All hell broke loose'
08 October at 09:30The tension between Luciano Spalletti has increased significantly in the last hours, from early afternoon yesterday an onwards, when the negotiations for his move to AC Milan came alive. However, just a few days ago, it didn't look like there would be any issues to free him.
In fact, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, the manager finally gave a convinced 'yes' to Milan after the Rossoneri had tried to lure him in for quite some time. Furthermore, Suning seemed willing to terminate his contract without creating any problems.
And yet, the farewell from the Chinese owners didn't include a generous severance payment, but rather only a handshake and big savings for the Nerazzurri's as Spalleti's expensive contract would be terminated. Therefore, all hell broke loose.
As a result of this, the manager is very upset. He believes he was sacked as a scapegoat, given that he had success with Inter by bringing them back to Champions League after many dark years, twice. Suning took Conte, gave him a much more important salary and an impressive market by taking all the required players.
In essence, Antonio was satisfied with everything that Spalletti claimed for years, often receiving negative signals from the Nerazzurri headquarters for economic reasons. Therefore, Spalletti stands firm on the request of a full-year salary as the severance payment.
Meanwhile, Inter are only willing to offer more than €3m gross, which is very far from Spalletti's request. Spalletti hasn't taken this well. He was convinced by the project of Milan and he expected Inter to meet him in the middle after having fired him. Instead, the club did the opposite.
