Breaking: Serie A matchday 1 could be postponed
16 August at 15:18Serie A matchday 1 could be postponed after Genoa collapsed bridge on Tuesday. The Lega Serie A has just confirmed that both Sampdoria-Fiorentina and AC Milan-Genoa will be postponed.
Both Sampdoria and Genoa had requested not to play against Fiorentina and AC Milan respectively while La Viola fans have already declared that they won’t be travelling to the MArassi this week-end in case the game is played.
The Morandi bridge on the Genoa highway collapsed on Tuesday morning causing 39 deaths and 16 wounded. Twenty people are still missing and Italian firemen have been constantly searching for people alive beneath the ruins over the last 72 hours.
State funerals for the 39 victims will take place on Saturday, the same date of Chievo-Juve and Lazio-Napoli. These four clubs are also not likely to play on Saturday.
Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero claimed on Thursday that he is 'speaking' to Serie A presidents to convince them to postpone the entire matchday 1.
The Italian FA will release an official statement in the coming minutes.
Watch this space for more updates
