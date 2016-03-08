The Italian striker was wanted by Sampdoria but the player has opted to join the Granata instead of the Blucerchiati.​According to Sky Sport Zaza will sign a five-year deal with the Serie A side.Sampdoria seemed to be very close to signing the former West Ham flop but, in the end, the Blucerchiati failed to wrap up a deal with Valencia.The Italian striker is a former Sassuolo and Juventus star. The Italian made history in Turin scoring the decisive goal for Juventus’ scudetto triumph in the 2014/15 campaign.​During that season the Old Lady managed to leapfrog Napoli on top of the Serie A table thanks to a late goal scored by the talented striker in the 88minute of the Allianz Stadium tie between the Black-and-Whites and the Partenopei.​Zaza is currently under contract with Valencia where he scored 19 goals in 59 games in all competitions.