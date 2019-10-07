Brescia, Balotelli second in club's fitness training exercises

Most of the time people all my carrier tried to made me look like a crazy guy or a disrespectful person but who really do know me know who I am and how I really think ! I’m posting this video because being different happy and playful is a good think and an amazing sensation ! So be happy and don’t bother what other people think ! The real loved people that knows you since you were young are those that their opinion really makes the difference! Have a great evening everybody!

