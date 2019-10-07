Brescia, Balotelli second in club's fitness training exercises
09 October at 13:00Brescia striker Mario Balotelli is regaining his fitness with the club as he looks to revitalise his career with the newly promoted side, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The 29-year-old Italian forward was second in a series of fitness exercises in training after the club’s two-day rest period, showing his hard work and determination to reach his peak level again.
In the two matches played against Juventus and Napoli, Balotelli ran an average of 9.622km, barely less than Milan's Theo Hernandez – who played 100 more minutes than the striker. Bologna's Andrea Poli, who has played more than twice the amount of time this season than Balotelli, only has an average of 9.607km, showing Balotelli’s impressive work rate.
The former Inter and Manchester City striker posted a video of himself training on Instagram with a positive caption, calling on others to think positively and not judge others.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Most of the time people all my carrier tried to made me look like a crazy guy or a disrespectful person but who really do know me know who I am and how I really think ! I’m posting this video because being different happy and playful is a good think and an amazing sensation ! So be happy and don’t bother what other people think ! The real loved people that knows you since you were young are those that their opinion really makes the difference! Have a great evening everybody!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments