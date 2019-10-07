Brescia, Balotelli second in club's fitness training exercises

Balotelli Brescia Pia bacio
09 October at 13:00
Brescia striker Mario Balotelli is regaining his fitness with the club as he looks to revitalise his career with the newly promoted side, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
 
The 29-year-old Italian forward was second in a series of fitness exercises in training after the club’s two-day rest period, showing his hard work and determination to reach his peak level again.
 
In the two matches played against Juventus and Napoli, Balotelli ran an average of 9.622km, barely less than Milan's Theo Hernandez – who played 100 more minutes than the striker. Bologna's Andrea Poli, who has played more than twice the amount of time this season than Balotelli, only has an average of 9.607km, showing Balotelli’s impressive work rate.
 
The former Inter and Manchester City striker posted a video of himself training on Instagram with a positive caption, calling on others to think positively and not judge others.

For more news, visit our homepage!
 

Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Brescia

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.