Bruno Alves: 'I received a January offer from an important club'
30 March at 10:45Parma defender Bruno Alves has revealed that he was at the receiving end of an offer from a very important club in the January transfer window.
Alves was linked with a move to Juventus in January, as the bianconeri were looking to sign a defender after Medhi Benatia's exit to Qatar. While they resigned Martin Caceres for the third time in history, Alves was rumored to be a top target.
The Portuguese veteran was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport though and he confirmed that he did receive an offer from an important club.
He said: "I want to close my career when I'm still up, and in Parma this situation can occur. I am proud that they have proposed me to renew the contract, just as I was proud to have received an offer from an important team in January. It means that my work is appreciated."
The defender also hailed his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a true friend , we have been playing together for 11 years with the national team. He is a fantastic guy, one who drags others with his behavior and his gestures."
