Bruno Alves: 'I received a January offer from an important club'

Parma defender Bruno Alves has revealed that he was at the receiving end of an offer from a very important club in the January transfer window.Alves was linked with a move to Juventus in January, as the bianconeri were looking to sign a defender after Medhi Benatia's exit to Qatar. While they resigned Martin Caceres for the third time in history, Alves was rumored to be a top target.The Portuguese veteran was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport though and he confirmed that he did receive an offer from an important club.He said: "I want to close my career when I'm still up, and in Parma this situation can occur. I am proud that they have proposed me to renew the contract, just as I was proud to have received an offer from an important team in January. It means that my work is appreciated."The defender also hailed his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a true friend , we have been playing together for 11 years with the national team. He is a fantastic guy, one who drags others with his behavior and his gestures."