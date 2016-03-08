Bruno Fernandes could leave amid Sporting financial difficulties: AC Milan and Man United interested
02 March at 09:00The situation is delicate and there is a risk of worsening if the right decisions are not taken quickly. Sporting Lisbon is in deep financial crisis and will be forced to sell their best players to avoid an even worse situation.
According to Portuguese newspaper Abola, the club has to earn 41 million euros by June to save the club from economic difficulties that have been also magnified by Sporting's failure to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League (not mathematically but there is a 13 point distance between Sporting and Benfica) and the lawsuits underway with Gelson Martins, Podence and Rafael Leao, who unilaterally terminated their contracts after the ultras of the club attacked them at the training centre last May.
And former Udinese and Sampdoria midfielder Bruno Fernandes could be the key to improving the situation. The player has scored 22 goals and made 11 assists in 40 matches across all competitions for Sporting this season and could leave due to the above mentioned financial difficulties.
Fernandes has a 100 million euros release clause and he would definitely leave if someone offers that amount. But even lower offers could be accepted, under certain conditions, as confirmed by the club officials themselves.
The player has been in AC Milan's sights for some time, he is the ideal profile for Gazidis and Gattuso, who needs quality reinforcements in the middle of the field. The interest is real, as is that of Manchester United. Representatives of the Red Devils will meet the agents of the player next week to understand the possibility of a move. The competition is strong but Milan is in the running and Bruno Fernandes could return to Italy.
Federico Zanon. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov
Go to comments