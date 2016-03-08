Buffon compares Roma target to AC Milan star
07 August at 15:45New Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has compared Alphonse Areola to Italian youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Buffon's contract at Juventus ended at the end of last season and the Italian veteran joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
Buffon recently compared Alphonse Areola to his compatriot Gigi Donnarumma and said that the Frenchman has a great future ahead.
He said: "Alphonse is a great goalkeeper, he reminds me of Donnarumma because of physical power and explosiveness. He has a great future ahead But to play he will need to look up to a legend."
Areola has been linked with a move to Roma this summer.
