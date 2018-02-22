Buffon gives emotional salute to Juve fans during warmup
19 May at 14:55Gianluigi Buffon is making his last appearance for Juve, bringing to an end an incredible journey that began in 2001. The 40-year-old is set to make a decision on where he will go next in the coming days, but today is all about his farewell to the club at which he has appeared over 500 times in Serie A.
Buffon could be seen saluting the home fans while in tears during warmups. Kickoff for the match against Chievo Verona is set for 15:00.
Forever #UN1CO @GianluigiBuffon #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/4vgvXY46yw— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 19 maggio 2018
