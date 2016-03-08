Buffon: 'I watched Psg games against Liverpool and Napoli on TV, Messi better than Ronaldo'
02 November at 11:35Psg goalkeeper Gigi Buffon spoke to Sky Sport a few days before the Ligue 1 giants' Champions League clash against Napoli. The Italian is set to make his first Champions League appearance with Psg next week as he was suspended for the first three games of the season due to the abuses towards Michael Oliver after Real Madrid-Juventus in the last UCL campaign.
"I watched the first three games of Psg on TV from the dressing room, not from the stadium. I suffer too much. The Napoli game will be tough, Ancelotti has improved Napoli, they have certainties that they didn't know they had."
"After the Real Madrid game I was very angry. I didn't know what to say, the young Buffon emerged."
"Champions League favorites? You have to say Barcelona because they have the best player in the world. Then Juventus who signed the other player who is considered the best."
"Future? I want to play until I am competitive. I was lucky to receive offers from many big clubs and I want to continue. I have time to give up."
