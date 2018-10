PSG goalkeeper, who left Juventus after 17 years at the club, spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport , starting from the impact Paris made on him."I am in love with Paris, but not for a particular place. I like the wave of energy and positivity that transmits the everyday life of Paris. As a tourist you do not perceive it," he said."Neymar and Mbappe? Even for them, it is stimulating to face Gigi Buffon. I think I always had the good fortune of training with great champions throughout my career. It is not a big deal, but the confrontations with the best made me strong."Neymar has incredible vision. But now that I see Verratti every day, I assure you that he is not inferior. In terms of filtering passes, Marco is worth the same as Neymar. It is no coincidence that 80% of the balls are played between them, Mbappe is a force of nature."Tuchel? He transmits incredible empathy, a great serenity, not like some coaches in Italy who prepare training as if they were in nuclear laboratories. He is very well prepared."PSG-Juventus in the Champions League final? No, because I do not want my joy to be conditioned by the tears of my former teammates and fans. I deserve full joy. If I have to face Juve, better before the final. They are among the three favourites."Juventus regrets? No, not at all. The club and I have planned together, for a long time, a farewell route that has closed the circle in a perfect way. It was closed there, with the complete satisfaction of everyone."More absurd to imagine Juventus as champions without Buffon or a champions Buffon without Juventus? Definitely a Buffon without Juventus is more absurd because Juve's history is much bigger than me and they can win without Buffon," the goalkeeper concluded.