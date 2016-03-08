Buffon: ‘One crucial difference between Sarri and Ancelotti’
06 November at 14:10Psg goalkeeper Gigi Buffon spoke to media yesterday ahead of the Champions League clash against Napoli (PREDICTED LINE-UPS)
The former Juventus star is set to make his first Champions League appearance with the Ligue 1 giants tonight. The Italian had been banned for three games after the slurs against English referee Michael Oliver last season.
Speaking about the differences between Carlo Ancelotti and Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli, Buffon said: “I don’t like to compare Sarri and Ancelotti and say who is the best one. I can say that Napoli’s awareness is different this season. They manage the games in a different way. Over the last few years, Napoli have played incredibly well. I was amazing to watch them play but at the same time you had the impression that they could collapse at any time if they weren’t always pushing.”
“This season is different. Napoli give the game the rhythm that is needed, the rhythm that is required by the game. They manage the game in a different way they have much more awareness now.”
Go to comments