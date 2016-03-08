Buffon reveals why he returned to Juve from PSG
28 October at 13:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has revealed the reason which brought him back to Turin.
The 41-year-old left the Old Lady after spending 17 seasons at the club in the summer of 2018 and joined the French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
However, just one-year later and to the surprise of many, the former Italy international rejoined his former club on a one-year contract.
While talking at Tiki Taka show as cited by Calciomercato.com, Buffon revealed the reason which made him return to Italy and also highlighted the fact that he forced the move back to the Bianconeri.
"I went to PSG because I couldn’t say no to the project and also because of contract on offer in terms of finance,” he said. “I also wanted to live a different experience and get out of my comfort zone so that was another reason of me going to France. But I decided to return to Juve when one evening in Paris, I was sitting alone and thinking I am 41 and I am here alone when my family is back in Italy. So I forced my hand with PSG and when Juve made an offer that seemed right to me, I immediately accepted it."
When asked whether he returned to the club in order to take the responsibility of coaching in the near future, the former World Cup winning goalkeeper responded by saying: “No, because right now I'm in a psycho-physical condition that still makes me feel like an important player. I haven't considered my future yet.”
Buffon also refused the idea of returning to the Italy’s national team and believes that youngsters are producing the results that are expected of them.
“I believe right now my hypothetical presence in the national team has nothing to do with anything because there is a young project that is bearing fruit,” he said. "Apart from Donnarumma, which is the diamond that shines the most and that began to shine before the others, there are Meret and Sirigu himself who are not as young as the others but are playing very well. Then there are others like Gollini and Cragno. Italy's last problem is the goalkeeper.”
