Buffon's agent reveals why he sealed Juventus return
29 August at 20:55The agent of Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has revealed why he returned to the bianconeri this summer.
After a season-long stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Buffon didn't extend his deal at the French club. He has now returned to Juventus on a free transfer.
In an interview that Buffon's agent Silvano Martina gave to Calciomercato, he talked about his client's move.
He said: "He had so many proposals, but in the end his was a choice of heart, of family. He could have played anywhere, but he took advantage of the opportunity to return to a place that is home for himself and his loved ones."
On offers from Porto and other clubs, he said: "Yes and not only them. We know that Gigi was ready to sign with Porto when the call from Juventus arrived. In those days he thought of himself, of the future, of the family and understood that returning to Turin was the right choice."
"China nothing, because foreign goalkeepers cannot play. I received some calls from the MLS, but we refused it. It was offered by English clubs and also by a German who would have guaranteed total freedom on when to take the field."
