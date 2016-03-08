Bundesliga giants make offer for AC Milan midfielder
23 June at 16:55Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have reportedly made a 30 million euros offer for AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.
The Turkish midfield star joined Milan from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of 24 million euros. While the first half of the season was a disappointment, Calhanoglu impressed in 2018 under Rino Gattuso.
Corriere dello Sport that Leipzig have made a 30 million euros offer to Milan for Calhanoglu.
CalcioMercato reported yesterday that an offer has been made, but the rossoneri are yet to reply to it.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments