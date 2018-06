Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have reportedly made a 30 million euros offer for AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.The Turkish midfield star joined Milan from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of 24 million euros. While the first half of the season was a disappointment, Calhanoglu impressed in 2018 under Rino Gattuso.Corriere dello Sport that Leipzig have made a 30 million euros offer to Milan for Calhanoglu.CalcioMercato reported yesterday that an offer has been made, but the rossoneri are yet to reply to it.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)