Bundesliga side to meet Juventus over Alberto Cerri transfer
17 June at 11:45Serie A giants Juventus and Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are set to hold a meeting to hold discussions regarding Old Lady youngster Alberto Cerri.
The 22-year-old Cerri spent a season out on loan at Perugia last season and impressed a lot for the Serie B side during his stint there. In 33 appearances, Cerri scored 15 times and assisted ten times.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in signing Cerri and will hold talks with Juventus over a possible move next week.
In the meeting, the Eagles are set to offer 12 million euros for Cerri, who is set to leave the Bianconeri this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments