Cafu’s eldest son dies while playing football

05 September at 09:30
Former Brazil World Cup winning defender Cafu has suffered a personal tragedy as his eldest son died while playing football.

As per Globoesporte, the incident took place on Wednesday when Cafu’s son Danilo Feliciano de Moraes suffered a heart attack while playing football with his friend.

The report further stated that Feliciano de Moraes received immediate attention from the family members who transported him immediately to Unidade Alphaville - Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein where he could not recover.

Feliciano de Moraes was 30-year-old and the eldest son of Cafu who played an instrumental role in helping Brazil win 1994 World Cup.

