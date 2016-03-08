Cafu’s eldest son dies while playing football
05 September at 09:30Former Brazil World Cup winning defender Cafu has suffered a personal tragedy as his eldest son died while playing football.
As per Globoesporte, the incident took place on Wednesday when Cafu’s son Danilo Feliciano de Moraes suffered a heart attack while playing football with his friend.
The report further stated that Feliciano de Moraes received immediate attention from the family members who transported him immediately to Unidade Alphaville - Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein where he could not recover.
Feliciano de Moraes was 30-year-old and the eldest son of Cafu who played an instrumental role in helping Brazil win 1994 World Cup.
For more stories, please visit our home page.
Go to comments