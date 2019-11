Cagliari, Birsa out weeks with broken hand

Sunday's game in Lecce is approaching: Cagliari have continued their preparation with a new training session in Asseminello today.Following active training, the team trained technical exercises in pairs. After that, offensive team-based education and situations. And at the end of the session, a match over a 70-meter pitch.Nahitan Nandez was back with the group, he worked partially with the Luca Pellegrini and Fabio Pisacane, the latter to get rid of a slight fatigue. Lucas Castro, suffered from fever yesterday, carried out a personalized workout this morning in the gym. Luca Ceppitelli trained separately.Valter Birsa walked off today's training due to a blunt trauma to his left hand, according to CalcioMercato.com. The examinations to which the Slovenian player was subjected showed a compound fracture of the 4th metacarpal: the hand was immobilized, and it will not be necessary to intervene surgically. The prognosis is about four weeks out.Tomorrow morning team back on the pitch for Friday's session.@MaaxiAngelo