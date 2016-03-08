Cagliari, Birsa out weeks with broken hand
21 November at 22:20Sunday's game in Lecce is approaching: Cagliari have continued their preparation with a new training session in Asseminello today.
Following active training, the team trained technical exercises in pairs. After that, offensive team-based education and situations. And at the end of the session, a match over a 70-meter pitch.
Nahitan Nandez was back with the group, he worked partially with the Luca Pellegrini and Fabio Pisacane, the latter to get rid of a slight fatigue. Lucas Castro, suffered from fever yesterday, carried out a personalized workout this morning in the gym. Luca Ceppitelli trained separately.
Valter Birsa walked off today's training due to a blunt trauma to his left hand, according to CalcioMercato.com. The examinations to which the Slovenian player was subjected showed a compound fracture of the 4th metacarpal: the hand was immobilized, and it will not be necessary to intervene surgically. The prognosis is about four weeks out.
Tomorrow morning team back on the pitch for Friday's session.
For more news, visit our homepage
@MaaxiAngelo
Go to comments