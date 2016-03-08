Cagliari boss on Barella: 'We will struggle to keep him for another season, he's ready for a big club'
04 March at 16:55Cagliari manager Rolando Maran has revealed that the club will struggle to keep Nicolo Barella at the club for another season.
Barella has drawn heavy links with moves to Inter Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea, who were keen on signing the Italian international in the January transfer window. Roma too have been linked with the midfielder.
Maran was talking to Radio anch'io sport recently about the midfielder and his future and he believes that Cagliari will struggle to keep him at the club for another season.
He said: "Cagliari would struggle to keep him for one more year, Nicolò is ready for a great team, but now we finish this year in the best possible way: he's doing well, he's showing his qualities.
"It's all to be seen, he's ready to play in a big club. Cragno is well integrated, he's good in Cagliari I do not see this risk, then the market is always very special, I see the guys focused on our cause."
This season, Barella has appeared 24 times in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting once too.
