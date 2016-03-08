Cagliari, Castro: 'I hope Maradona saw my goal against Napoli'
26 September at 16:45Cagliari forward Lucas Castro spoke to gathered reports last night via Calciomercato.com about the club’s 1-0 victory over Napoli in the Stadio San Paolo, discussing what it means for the people of Cagliari and the goal he scored.
“The victory of suffering, we made a huge sacrifice by running a lot. We know how Napoli plays, luckily, we managed to score a goal and defend it. We're happy for the people of Cagliari, we've given them great joy. We're a strong team, we played a great game. First, we have to think about salvation, then after that we'll try to have fun. My goal? I've already scored a left footer here. Everyone in Argentina will be happy, I hope Diego Armando Maradona has also seen it.”
Castro joined the Sardinian side in 2018 after spending three seasons in the north of Italy with Chievo Verona, where he impressed massively. In his debut season with Cagliari, the Argentinian forward made 13 appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists, despite spending the majority of the season injured with a cruciate ligament injury.
Apollo Heyes
