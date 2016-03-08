Cagliari fan risks stadium ban after hitting young Juventus fan

The incident took place in the dying minutes of the Cagliari-Juventus clash, when Moise Kean doubled the away side's lead. The boy started to celebrate the goal but was shortly after hit by a Cagliari fan, who used his jacket (with objects making it heavier) as the weapon.

Fortunately, security was close and they guards even saw the incident as it happened, and thus they were able to identify the perpetrator. The 50-year-old will now be reported to the Cagliari Questoru so that a DASPO ban can be issued, which would prevent him from going to any stadiums where sports activities are taking place.

Meanwhile, the racial abuse aimed towards Moise Kean by the Cagliari fans is currently being investigated, according to ANSA.

A 50-year-old Cagliari fan has been denounced and risks a DASPO (football ban) for hitting a minor boy with his jacket, as the boy celebrated Moise Kean's goal for Juventus.