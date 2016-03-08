Cagliari want to keep Nainggolan; swap deal with Inter on the cards
02 April at 14:45"Some players on loan are doing very well. Cagliari will have swap market. Nainggolan? It's complicated, but we'll try." These are the words of Tommaso Giulini, president of Cagliari, released to Videolina (via Calciomercato.com). Of course, this summer will be different than what we are used to.
Radja Nainggolan is destined to leave Inter as the latter are looking to offload him from the balance sheet. And on Sardinia, the Nerazzurri have followed Nahitan Nandez for quite some time, which could spark negotiations over a potential swap.
Avoiding to make any payments, Cagliari could insert the Uruguayan in the deal, who in his first season in Serie A has impressed massively. Arriving from Boca Juniors for a fee of around €18m, he was already targeted by Inter in January to reinforce the midfield.
In other words, the real reason behind Cagliari's struggles to keep Nainggolan isn't Inter, but rather the Belgian's salary. Currently earning €4.5m per year, he will have to give up €2m to make it affordable for the Sardinian side.
