Calabria and Rodriguez on the market: AC Milan identify replacements
20 November at 12:00AC Milan have certainly struggled at the start of the season, claiming just 13 points after 12 games. Sitting in 14th place, therefore, some changes will have to be made during the January window. As Calciomercato.com has learned, the full-back positions will be improved.
In the last few weeks, Stefano Pioli has focused a lot on Conte and Hernandez as the starting full-backs, thus pushing Calabria and Rodriguez to the side. During the January window, the latter two could leave the Rossoneri.
The Italian right-back has attracted interest in Spain, in particular Sevilla, and his departure would guarantee a full capital gain since he came from the youth ranks of Milan. The Swiss left-back, meanwhile, has ended up on the radars of Everton, Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund.
As for the potential replacements, the Rossoneri have set their sights on Lille's Turkish right-back Celik, as well as the former Monaco man Sidibe, who currently is on loan at Everton.
