Calabria reveals: 'AC Milan rejected many offers for me'

08 August at 19:30
The Rossoneri full-back, Davide Calabria, spoke to Sky Italia ahead of the upcoming season, revealing that Milan rejected several offers for him.
 
"My injury? I was a bit sad, because it happened at such an important part of the season. I worked a year to take part in this and then all of a sudden, I couldn't help the team.
 
"The market? My agent had some offers and talked about them with Milan, but the club said I was part of the project. I was very pleased to hear this, I hope to return the trust.

"Giampaolo? I expected this, I had heard that he was a master of tactics. It has only been a month, but we save good signs from the pre-season. Gattuso? He gave me mental strength, he made me feel important and this helped me grow.
 
"Maldini? I have always said that he is my idol, it is a pleasure to work together. He is our point of reference, he decides. Talking to him is a wonderful feeling.
 
"Cutrone? I miss him, of course. I spoke to him recently and he is happy, I'm sure that he will do well for Wolves," Calabria concluded.

